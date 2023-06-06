Kakhovskaya HPP - Before and After the Destruction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kakhovskaya HPP - Before and After the Ukrainians Blew It Up
⚡️The water level in the Dnieper near the Zaporozhye NPP fell by 2.5 meters after the breakthrough of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, it is expected to fall to 7 meters - acting head of the Zaporozhye region Balitsky
And this:
Ukraine has denied and of course as usual blame Russia.
NATO secretary general and UK Foreign Secretary as per tradition blame Russia for Kakhovka dam incident…