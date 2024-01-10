German Farmer Explains to a Reporter in English the Purpose of the Ongoing 'Farm Strikes' in Germany for the Third Day - Jan 10, 2024

German farmer explains to a reporter in English the purpose of the ongoing farm strikes in Germany for the third day.
This morning in Germany, in addition to roads, railway traffic has practically stopped. The railway workers' strike will end on Saturday morning.
