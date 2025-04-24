"There will be three types of emergencies in the next five years."



"First, a cyber attack on financial or energy systems... The IMF, World Bank and BIS have accelerated CBDC infrastructure but need a crisis to justify full adoption... Solution offered? Digital wallets, biometric ID and CBDCs."



"The second wave: Environmental emergency or climate lockdown... Climate has already been framed as an existential crisis... 2025 to 2030 is the final stretch of the UN's Agenda 2030 targets. Pilot programs for 15-minute cities, personal carbon quotas and smart meters are already underway."



"The third wave: Financial reset, or debt relief for compliance... People must be desperate enough due to inflation, debt and food scarcity... What would it look like? A debt crisis followed by debt jubilee programs for compliant citizens. Universal basic income linked to digital ID and vaccine or health behaviour."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

Thanks to Marts for Link





