Russian Defense Ministry Severely Humiliated British Admiral for His Arrogance & Criticism of Russia

It is indeed a very pitiful sight. It looks like the honor of the uniform and the code of the warrior are in the past. The wars of the 20th century and modern wars are more like some kind of show in order to deceive as many people as possible by telling them outright lies and disinformation. The purpose of this lie and propaganda is only one - to create the right image in people's minds so that it would be easier to manipulate them later.
