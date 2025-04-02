BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bateria Power PowMr Solperk 10 15 20 A PORTABLE MPPT Solar Charge Controller Review #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
7 followers
7 views • 5 months ago

- SEE Bateria Power 20A Mppt here: https://amzn.to/4jdWmi4 [ amazon affiliate links ]

- See Solperk 10A "Mppt" here: https://amzn.to/4ld3D3v

- See PowMr 15A Mppt here: https://amzn.to/4hTSguk


In this video I do the unboxing of PowMr and Solperk. Then I go on to crimp on Anderson connectors in order to test them. What I found is that I didn't like the two controllers and at end recommended the Bateria Power controllers. Real life real world test with controllers I bought as enthusiast like you. So I appreciate all the likes and subscribes friends!


SOLAR PANEL FROM THE VIDEO:

- SOKIOVOLA 200 Watt Topcon N Type FOLDABLE Portable Solar Panel Unboxing Review TEST #wisebuyreviews https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G50n_9pQ_IU

SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/4lcLlPE [ amazon affiliate links ] 200W Portable Solar Panels,Foldable Solar Panel,IP68 Waterproof & Durable Up to 25% Efficiency N-Type Solar Cell ETFE Folding Solar Panel Kit,for Power Station Outdoor Camping RV Blackout SOKIOVOLA



To see the video review of the Bateria Power I tested them against watch:


- 📌 BATERIA POWER ULTIMATE Portable 20 Amp Solar MPPT 12v Charge Controller Review #wisebuyreviews https://youtu.be/zwZmmaP5YPA


-- SEE the UNIT HERE: https://amzn.to/4eJAERe or - BLUETOOTH VERSION: https://amzn.to/4ePVIWb [ amazon affiliate links ]

See it at the bateria power website: - https://bateriapower.com/collections/mppt-solar-charge-controller


- BATERIA POWER 10 AMP 🔥Compact Portable MPPT Solar Charge Controller REVIEW UNBOXING #wisebuyreviews https://youtu.be/yp-DnyN4VEw

SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/3AxDHt7 - 10A MPPT Solar Charge Controller, Bateria Power Solar Intelligent 10 Amp 12 Volt Solar Regulator with LCD Display and LED Indicate Light Designed for 12V Gel AGM Lithium LiFePO4 Battery Charging [amazon affiliate links]

- NEW VIDEO UPDATE, put it against the VOLTSET Competitor Review and Test Here: https://youtu.be/j27Kfu-ILQU - Voltset Portable 10 Amp MPPT Solar Charge Controller v Bateria Power 10a TEST Review #wisebuyreviews



HOW TO WIRE ANDERSON CONNECTORS AND ALL THE TOOLS AND PARTS YOU NEED:

- 🔋 12v DC Wiring How to DIY Guide ANDERSON Power Connectors BENEFIT Project & Tools #wisebuyreviews https://youtu.be/zZkIR48C4uE




- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IbK9JVGMRcw

Keywords
diysurvivalsolar poweroff-grid
