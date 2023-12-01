Psychopath COMMUNIST wife hospitalized by VAXX poison injections PFIZER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
@ThePhilipDeFrancoShow "My Sunday has been pretty tame so feel free to share this with your favorite 🤡🤡🤡 so they can make themselves out to be a victim when they are one of the ones making things worse. ❤️"
August 8, 2021
https://www.facebookDOTcom/ThePhilipDeFrancoShow/photos/a.10152393445829407/10159868524194407/
@ThePhilipDeFrancoShow
"An apology"
August 8, 2021
https://www.facebookDOTcom/ThePhilipDeFrancoShow/photos/p.10159868661669407/10159868661669407/
@LinzDeFranco "I got my first vaccine dose last Friday! Not sure if my microchip is working. Is there a customer service number I should call?"
11:46 AM · Mar 24, 2021
https://twitter.com/LinzDeFranco/status/1374794828937003011
@LinzDeFranco "Idk much about basketball but I do know that I’m having surgery at UCLA on Monday so if the other team could let them win so that my surgeon is in a good mood I’d GREATLY APPRECIATE IT"
8:03 PM · Apr 3, 2021
https://twitter.com/LinzDeFranco/status/1378543642567081987
"Posting this with a little backstory so that people who watch my stories know what is going on. After having Carter I was diagnosed with #pelvicorganprolapse. At the time, 2 of my pelvic organs had prolapsed, but not to a huge extent. Over the next few years I tried to ignore it but it just kept getting worse. I chose to have surgery when I was told that physical therapy wouldn’t reverse the problem, it *could* just prevent it from getting worse. Not everyone with POP needs surgery, but my case was too much to ignore. I was also dealing with stress incontinence so I chose to get that fixed too. When they did they surgery they found that actually 3 of my organs had prolapsed so they fixed all of them. After the surgery I had some abdominal and pubic bone pain, but nothing too bad. Unfortunately over the past 12 hours my boootttyyyy has been killing me. I wasn’t prepared for this pain😭 Anyway, I know more women deal with this than we acknowledge and I want to share the journey since I couldn’t find much information about recovery when I was doing my research. Whenever I get up I get nauseous and dizzy. I nearly collapsed on the floor at the hospital. OH and I can’t pee on my own yet so I have a catheter that I will remove BY MYSELF (whhhaaat) in the morning, since I’m at home. Anyway, is the painkiller Tramadol a scam? I feel like it is. Ok, that’s it for now. Thanks for all your well wishes and prayers for my butt. Love you.
Edit: had to go back to the hospital Wednesday after taking out the catheter. Taking it out was so easy, but I couldn’t pee. I have a highlight on my page called POP recovery. I’ll be updating there daily for the next few weeks of my recovery😎"
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CNWXogzBKmK/
SONG:
Hopsin - ILL Mind of Hopsin 8
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=nbqguu8NsM4
ILL Mind Of Hopsin 8 Instrumental Remake
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=4d0PILRhA_U
Mirrored - bootcamp