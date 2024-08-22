MUSIC - Kampflied der Nationalsozialisten - Kleo Pleyer [English Subtitles]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kampflied der Nationalsozialisten ("Battle Song of the National Socialists"), also known by its opening line Wir Sind Das Heer Vom Hakenkreuz ("We Are the Army of the Hooked-cross"), was an early Nazi hymn. Its lyrics were written by Kleo Pleyer, while the melody was essentially based on that of the traditional German folk song Stimmt an mit hellem hohen klang, which was composed in 1811 by Albert Methfessel.