Fact: The Horizon Always Rises To The Eye Level Of The Observer
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
59 views • 7 months ago

.... this one fact alone, that the horizon always rises to the eye level of the observer, no matter how high up you go, proves flat earth.  Period.  Don't move on to another question... stay and dwell solely on this fact, until you internalize it, until you embrace it, until you comprehend it, until you accept it, accept it for what it is... a simple, beautiful, empirical, scientific fact.  Then move on to something else, but get this now.... for the love of God, man.... don't make this harder than it needs to be.... logical thinking.... break free, break free, break free.  And never look back.  Except to see how dumb you used to be. Absolutely.

Over and out.

Keywords
sciencenasaindoctrinationphysicshorizoncurvatureheliocentricpseudosciencegeocentricobservabletestablerepeatablelevel-earththe-scientific-methodmeasurable
