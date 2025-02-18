BRITISH JEWS PRO LEAVE UK AS THEY FACE SHOCKING ANTISEMITISM 🕍🚫 NOT SEEN SINCE PRE-WW2

LONDON – In Britain today, one only needs to watch anti-Israel, pro-Hamas demonstrations to hear where the nation is headed. An angry man calls Zionists "filthy animals." A man with a bullhorn bellows at passersby, "Like obedient sheep, you obey Israel." Another protestor says on camera, "This whole condemning Hamas, I'm not going to condemn them. And Israel doesn't exist." And an angry woman in a burqa shrieks at Jewish protestors, "Your time is finished. You're finished!





Most British Jews now believe they no longer have a future here. Recent polling has also found that most hide their Jewishness in public and do not feel welcome in the United Kingdom.





Read the full story from CBN's Dale Hurd here: https://cbn.com/news/world/your-time-finished-facing-shocking-antisemitism-british-jews-prepare-leave





Want more news from a Christian Perspective? Choose to support CBN: https://go.cbn.com/ugWBn





CBN News. Because Truth Matters™





Download the free CBN News App: http://cbnnews.com/app





SUBSCRIBE to the CBN News Channel for more:

http://youtube.com/c/CBNnewsonline/?sub_confirmation=1





SUBSCRIBE to the QuickStart Newsletter by visiting quickstart.news





SUBSCRIBE to the Quickstart Podcast. New episodes every morning at 7am: cbn.com/cbnnews/quickstart





What's coming up next? Have a look at our program guide: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww1.cbn.com%2Fcbnnews%2Fnewschann&redir_token=3Xja-7LE5ZQebEu1fn-B5ib34tN8MTU3OTg4MjMzMkAxNTc5Nzk1OTMy&v=P0mHVeNNfDw&event=video_description





CBN features 24-hour TV news from a Christian perspective. The CBN News Channel provides independent news programming to an underserved audience to enlighten, entertain and inspire Christians around the world. Comments below do not necessarily reflect the views of CBN.





Share this live feed with your friends and family:

https://www.youtube.com/c/CBNnewsonline





Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbnnews/

Like us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBNNews

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbnnews/





Contact News Editors: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww1.cbn.com%2Fcontact%2Fcontact-&redir_token=3Xja-7LE5ZQebEu1fn-B5ib34tN8MTU3OTg4MjMzMkAxNTc5Nzk1OTMy&v=P0mHVeNNfDw&event=video_description





Questions about other CBN programs: Visit WatchCBNNews.com or call (888) 700-7000.





Questions about supporting CBN News? Visit JoinCBNNews.com or call (888) 700-7000 for more information.





Questions about Helping the Home Front? Call: 800-700-7000

https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww1.cbn.com%2F700club%2Fhelping-&redir_token=3Xja-7LE5ZQebEu1fn-B5ib34tN8MTU3OTg4MjMzMkAxNTc5Nzk1OTMy&v=P0mHVeNNfDw&event=video_description





#breakingnews #politicalnews #christiannews #christian #christianity #church #breakingnews #cbnnews





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ha_RXXdddWM