Horrifying Moments! How Russia Loses 1030 Troops, 11 Tanks and 9 APVs in 24 Hours

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
Apr 10, 2024
Today, we're diving into a topic that's making headlines around the world: Russia's military losses in Ukraine. In a stunning turn of events, Russia has suffered significant casualties, losing 1030 troops, 11 tanks, and 9 armored personnel vehicles (APVs) in just one day.
This raises serious questions about the effectiveness of Russia's military strategy and the impact of these losses on the ongoing conflict.
For customers who want to become our memberships, you can click this link: / @usmn
For those who are already subscribers, you can still enjoy our content as usual. Thank You
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWclmF8Z8Zo