Antarctica Visions by Bette Stevens - Rise of the Nephilim

While her vision my sound far out remember that in the Bible there is a record of Phillip translocating or teleporting. Philip was supernaturally transported away from the place of baptism. But Philip didn't go to heaven; instead, Philip was found at Azotus. It was a miracle of transportation. This was a strange, perhaps unprecedented event in the Scriptures. This may very well be how God is going to translocate his Saints into the desert. Revelation 12:6 And the woman fled into the wilderness, where she hath a place prepared of God, that they should feed her there a thousand two hundred and threescore days. Acts Chapter 8:37-40 37 And Philip said, If thou believest with all thine heart, thou mayest. And he answered and said, I believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God. 38 And he commanded the chariot to stand still: and they went down both into the water, both Philip and the eunuch; and he baptized him. 39 And when they were come up out of the water, the Spirit of the Lord caught away Philip, that the eunuch saw him no more: and he went on his way rejoicing. 40 But Philip was found at Azotus: and passing through he preached in all the cities, till he came to Caesarea. The second message was located here originally, this was a voice over to a transcript - https://444prophecynews.com/fw-exiled-transcription-bette-stephens/?fbclid=IwAR2FS089DxzYL2uEmJMBEsKsZafIPc1wNrvdHxeU2JRJbgEGve3JWR21lCs Note: Bette no longer has a Youtube channel as she elected to close it because she feels her days of doing videos are over. The black box doesn't sound so strange either in the light of DWave Quantum Computing and the use of sound frequency mind control technology that's been developed.

