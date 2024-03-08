BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BREAKING NEWS: Michael Whatley Elected Chair Of RNC, Lara Trump As Co-chair
23 views • 03/08/2024
Ronna McDaniel Officially Steps Down: Michael Whatley Elected as New Chair and Lara Trump as Co-Chair in Strategic Move Ahead of Next Election Cycle


Ronna McDaniel, the outgoing RNC Chairman, officially stepped down today, extending a warm welcome to the new Chairman Michael Whatley and co-chair Lara Trump.


This change in leadership aligns closely with former President Donald Trump’s vision for the party as he reaffirms his influence ahead of the upcoming November elections.


Michael Whatley, the Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, received a critical endorsement from President Trump last month, setting the stage for his ascent to the national stage.


Lara Trump, married to Eric Trump and a staunch advocate for the former President’s policies, also received Trump’s endorsement. She is expected to bring vigor and a fresh perspective to the RNC’s strategic planning.


At the committee’s spring meeting in Houston, Texas, on Friday, members cast their votes, resulting in North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley being elected by a unanimous voice vote.


Michael Whatley expressed his determination to RNC members, promising an organization “focused like a laser on getting out the vote and protecting the ballot.”


He further emphasized the global implications of the upcoming elections, stating that the RNC would be the leading force in electing Donald J. Trump as the 47th president, securing the Senate, and expanding the GOP majority in the House.


“In less than eight months, we are going to determine the fate of not only the United States but of the entire world,” he said.


“And this body, the RNC, is going to be the vanguard of a movement that will work tirelessly, every single day to elect our nominee Donald J. Trump as the 47th president of the United States, flip the Senate, expand our majority in the House of Representatives.”

