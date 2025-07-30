What Makes The Jews So Special?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/what-makes-jews-so-special-0

You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. We’re going through Dave Hunt’s book When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ in this first segment of our program. And, Dave, last week we started chapter 14. You titled it “God’s Chosen People,” and we mentioned last week that, you know, some people aren’t happy with that. They don’t think that God has favorites. They will quote the scripture, “God is no respecter of persons.” So what about that?





