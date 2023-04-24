Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 24, 2023 - The Decentralization Manifesto

0:00 Intro

1:16 Demise of the Western Civilisation

20:30 Decentralization





- The OFF RAMP from tyranny is decentralization

- Revolutionary new efforts are under way to build our decentralized future

- De-dollarization is accelerating and EVERYONE is looking for the exits

- Global dollar debt collapse is like a tsunami crashing onto a city

- Most people have no idea what has already been set into motion

- Fiat currencies will go to ZERO, and nations will fall

- Out of the ashes, we can choose to build a decentralized society

- No one should control what you are allowed to say, think, read, post or share

- Centralized control over MONEY is the source of infinite evil and totalitarian control

- ALL central authorities eventually turn evil (finance, government, education, news media, tech, etc.)

- People have lived in their mental prisons for so long, they forgot what freedom feels like





