To root out the American sellouts and clean up the mess, we need to expose the American sellouts fearlessly, relentlessly until they are all exposed
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
22 views • 05/19/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2hdcqc9ff2

05/17/2023 Nicole on Steve Gruber Show: To root out the American sellouts and clean up the mess, we need to expose the American sellouts fearlessly, relentlessly until they are all exposed. Follow us on NFSCSpeaks on Twitter and NFSCSpeaks on Gettr. And we need more patriotic American news outlets to speak truth to the power. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


05/17/2023 妮可参加史蒂夫·格鲁伯节目：清除美国卖美贼和清理这些乱象，我们需要无惧无畏、坚持不懈揭露他们，直到他们被完全曝光。关注我们在推特和盖特上的NFSCSpeaks账号，我们也需要更多爱国的美国媒体站出来传播真相。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


