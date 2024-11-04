BGMCTV E271 Torah Portion Parash 002 Noach HQ with Graphics

E271 Parash 002 Noach (Genesis) 6:9-11:32





Some of the most profound teachings from Yehovah are found in this Torah Portion (Parash)

Gen 7:6 Noach was 600 years old when the water flooded the earth.

This picture of people experiencing the flood I believe really captures the fear when you have to pay for the sin of the heart. Most people do not think an hour in advance, much less eternity. The sad case is we should think of eternity for it is a long time to be in a place you don’t want to be in. Or a place you didn’t think was real when this life ends and eternity begins.

In this torah portion teaching we will discuss “Male & Female”, the “Rainbow” and its true biblical meaning. We will discuss how animals have souls and how this is proven by this portion. We will discuss corruption of the heart and the price one must pay for corruption. But…most of all we will discuss redemption for the wholehearted and how a single married man can save his whole family by his walk with the one true King.





