Joe, You're Busted!

[Bidan]’s Playbook: Deny, Deny, Deny

* He can no longer deny smoking-gun evidence (at least that’s the current sub-plot of this movie).

* We knew the real Joe from the very start.

* Special counsel: he packed up his own boxes; shared classified info with ghost writer.





Movie Plot Twist

* Libtard carnival barkers are circling the wagons.

* All the demons are here! Some of them are waking up; others are wailing or running interference.

* Ask yourself: who is behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?

◦ Either Biden Is An ‘Elderly Man With A Poor Memory’ Or He Needs To Be Charged: Pick One

◦ Biden Is Too Demented To Be Found Guilty Of Crimes, But Not Too Demented To Be President?





Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (9 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/8gvNVuEfdeg