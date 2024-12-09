Anti-Federalist vs Federalist CLASH: Montesquieu and Separation of Powers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liberty is doomed where power is united - consolidated in the same hands. That’s the warning Montesquieu gave us about separation of powers. This was one of the biggest battles between Federalists and Anti-Federalists But here’s the twist: both sides used the exact same words to support opposite arguments. In this episode, we’re diving into this critical debate over the ideas of the most-cited political writer of the ratification debates
Path to Liberty: December 9, 2024