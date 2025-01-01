Nuke your neighbor to settle feuds? Blast Doors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blast Doors is a futuristic, tournament-style artillery game from 1996, featuring fast-paced action, colorful explosions, a fun and lively soundtrack--and a premise probably unlike any you've ever heard before: a world in which most anyone can legally own nuclear weaponry. Join me as I play this free game and show you where to find it, and explore some of the morality and ethics of "nuke your neighbor," while wondering: why don't diplomacy and communication play bigger roles in more games?