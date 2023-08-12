We are to live up to Christ Jesus expectations only.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disclaimer: this is a video of rebuke, reproof, and even exhortation for the B.O.C. (Body of Christ) also those relatives that claim to be of such. We are speaking boldly as we ought to speak concerning how hypocrisy, and pharisee ideologies are so prevelent; trying to get people not to focus on worshipping HIS Holiness in Spirit and in truth, but focus so much on ritualism and not true relationship with Holy Spirit...