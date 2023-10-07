Pets in Love





Oct 5, 2023





8 hours of being stuck in the oil hole, he kept screaming to hope someone would hear him

Credit to: MV_38

Follow and support them at: IG/MV_38

Unfortunately, he fell into an oil pit, and the dog desperately called for help. The rescue team immediately arrived at the announced location! But what they saw when they rescued the dog from the oil pit shocked everyone around. They almost didn't recognize the dog anymore! He was covered in a thick layer of black oil. His nose, ears and mouth were also filled with black oil due to being submerged deep in the hole.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5heVZ-5XCIA