In this gripping segment of Conversations of Consequence, John Michael Chambers and Scott McKay pull back the curtain on the unseen battles shaping our world. Scott dives deep into the nature of the war we’re fighting—one not of tanks and trenches, but of information, consciousness, and spiritual awakening.





Key topics explored:





The Illusion of Reality: Scott explains how humanity is trapped in a controlled matrix, and why we’re now breaking free.





Spiritual Beings in a Human Experience: A paradigm-shifting discussion on our true multidimensional nature and the path to higher consciousness.





Fifth-Generation Warfare: How the battle is fought through deception, timelines, and "central casting"—unmasking who’s really in control.





The Great Awakening: Why prayer alone isn’t enough to stop child trafficking and satanic ritual abuse—action and awareness are critical.





A mind-expanding conversation for truth-seekers ready to understand the deeper layers of the global shift. Tune in to uncover why this war is unlike any other—and how you can rise above it.





