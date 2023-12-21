WHY FENTANYL 💊 IS INCREDIBLY DANGEROUS

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxyyvW_fcqw





Why Fentanyl Is So Incredibly Dangerous





Resources for Help





SAMSHA National Helpline

1-800-662-4357

https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline





CDC

https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/featured-topics/treatment-recovery.html





U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

https://www.hhs.gov/opioids/treatment/index.html





In this video, Justin from the Institute of Human Anatomy discusses what opioids, and more specifically fentanyl does to the body.





Video Timeline





00:00 - 01:25 Intro

01:26 - 01:36 Resources for Help

01:37 - 02:12 Opiates vs Opioids

02:13 - 03:02 Endogenous vs Exogenous Opioids

03:03 - 06:27 The Pain Pathway

06:28 - 07:34 The Synapse

07:35 - 11:13 Opioid Receptors

11:14 - 12:27 Fentanyl

12:28 - 14:00 Overdose

14:01 - 15:03 Withdrawal

15:04 - 16:35 Justin's Perspective

16:36 - 19:45 Understanding Your Surroundings





