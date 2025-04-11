🚨‘I DON’T NEED ELON for anything other than I happen to like him’ – Trump

"Elon has done a fantastic job. Look, he's sitting here, and I don't care,” the US president told reporters.

The remarks come a week after Trump said that Musk may leave his administration in “a few months” because he has “a number of companies to run.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier denied media reports that Musk would step down from his position as head of the Department of Government Efficiency.