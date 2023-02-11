BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Everybody getting sick...Except ME! (The Chlorine dioxide Solution to the flu season)
1749 views • 02/11/2023

Are you tired of getting sick during flu season? 

Are you worried that you might get you infected from somebody else? 


No worries!


When you know how to use Chlorine Dioxide as a medicine (or Browns Gas, or Calcium Hypchlorite - MMS 2), you know how to avoid getting sick like everyone around you. 


If you don't know how to use these Simple Molecular Medicines and want to learn, my free ebook that can be found at at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/


All Free, because this information is too important to charge money for.


My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1


My Mewe Group - Chlorine Dioxide Truth: https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth


My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth


My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular

mmschlorine dioxideclo2sicknesscdsflu seasoncalcium hypochloritebrowns gasmms 2
