06.16.23 He Ain't Wrong You Know

*I Am Not Endorsing The Taking Of Anything In Any Other Form Than As Metaphor. ( I know most folks are smarter than to take this literally but they put Do Not Eat warning labels on detergent these days.)

Don't let them dictate your mood. Don't feed the negative energy monsters with more loosh.

Snort the Black Pills and piss'em out as rainbows. That always makes'em mad.

Skal

E,