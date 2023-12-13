Predictive Programming-How Long Before They Take The Grid Down?

Lots of info bits floating around about the grid being taken down due to a variety of reasons. Is this predictive-programming? Are they telling us to assure they maintain control through the crisis? Grid down could mean deadly exposure/hypothermia risk for some folks, and lack of drinking water and suitable hygiene for many people. Are you prepared? Rest assured, as people across the world wake up that the globalist parasites will destroy everything before they are forced to lose control.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.