Toxic Train Crash PLANNED CDC Updated Vinyl Chloride Side Effects on CHILDREN WEEKS BEFORE CRASH

Second Amendment hero Mark McCloseky recently visited the devastation in East Palestine, Ohio and reports his findings.

A guard manning a roadblock in East Palestine admitted he’s been told not to answer questions about the toxic train crash.

Another guard was overheard being told not to answer anyone's questions and to call the police if people didn’t leave and continued to ask questions.

One ditch worker reportedly said “We can’t tell you anything until we get the tests back.”

Do not drink the water!

Reports are coming in that intact train cars which were not leaking were intentionally pierced.

This made the chemical explosion much larger than it would have been.

