Even after living in his own house, that dog had to go through a lot of bad things

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
Feb 12, 2024
Rescue center @adoptaporamorphty received a dog in a box that was brought in after being rescued on the street
The boy was in the box breathing hard, his body was thin and malnourished
the boy named Dari, his condition was very bad
On the skin there were many wounds left by ticks, dermatological diseases such as fungus or scabies
They imagined Dari's life was miserable before, he must have been strong to survive
Dari needed to be hospitalized quickly, if delayed, he most likely wouldn't make it
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763
If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMfUhO70vno