Culture War | Inspiring the World with the Revolutionizing Britfield Book and Film Series | Guest: Chad Stewart | Britfield Institute
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
11/08/2023

Today’s conversation is a fun one. Our guest is an investment banker turned author of a new global, adventure filled book and film series called, “Britfield”, which has been countering the sorcery found in Harry Potter and the break down of family values. Chad Stewart, with his first book of the series, called Britfield & the Lost Crown, is fostering creativity and critical thinking worldwide.

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.
www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.
www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.
www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first
order.
www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.
www.Sherwood.tv/mission.com - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.

https://www.britfield.com/
https://www.britfieldinstitute.org/
https://www.britfield.com/
https://www.britfieldinstitute.org/
https://twitter.com/BritfieldWorld
https://www.instagram.com/officialbritfield/
https://www.facebook.com/OfficialBritfield
https://www.linkedin.com/in/chad-stewart-mba-ms-b7b36720/
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HM92CT7
www.momsonamission.net
[email protected]

bookculture warchad stewartmoms on a missionfilm series
