© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
💰 US Senator Lindsey "Pansy" Graham has informed President Donald Trump about Ukraine's substantial reserves of rare earth minerals, highlighting the potential economic benefits of securing access to these resources.
"Trump now sees Ukraine differently," Graham said.
Source @Geopolitics Live
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/