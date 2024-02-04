BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The UN Migration Agenda
TWH
TWH
6 followers
111 views • 02/04/2024

This video exposes the UN migration agenda and how everything interconnects.


GBNews youtube channel- 'LUNATIC FACTION' riot in Dublin causing 'substantial political damage'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bn8PwcywI0E


“The Attacker Was An Immigrant” | Dublin Riots | The Talk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9512wvkw644


Dublin stabbing: Riots as police cars and buses set on fire during 'far-right' protests

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXJcfyN3LY8


Contested immigration bill comes before French parliament • FRANCE 24 English

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPiHFq-LZmM



Far-right protesters gather in Paris to call for ‘justice’ after French teenager’s death

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHcQfXkv1NU



Why Australia's 'messed up housing' market isn't just down to migration | The Business | ABC News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZ62qG8uWf0


New UN migration chief focuses on economic benefits of migration

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wY_AqAxAc5E



What is inflation? Economics explained

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQ-Kg_xgdhE


Fox News YouTube channel

Migrants attack NYPD officers in shocking video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZujMIUCgFsg


Sky News Australia YouTube channel

Footage emerges of migrants leaving SUVs before entering US illegally

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FrmP2Lr_Gc



NBC News YouTube channel

 York City public hospitals overwhelmed by increase of migrants

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kd3PDZMz0_w


The Telegraph YouTube channel

Joe Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 speeches

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBUgHkbtm9I

Keywords
politicsimmigrationreligionbordernwounited nations
