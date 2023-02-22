© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Monica Crowley just dropped a massive redpill on primetime Fox News about Ukraine:
“The national security state has a vested interest in keeping this war going… because they’re all making a fortune off of this.
This is a massive money laundering operation for the globalists and the ruling elite around the world and Joe Biden is right there.”
BOOM 💥
It’s not news to us, but it is for many. Is the narrative finally changing ??
Source: https://rumble.com/v2aeu8k-monica-crowley-just-dropped-a-massive-redpill-on-primetime-fox-news-about-u.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=9