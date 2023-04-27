Quo Vadis





Apr 29, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 27, 2023.





Dear children, pray.





Only by the force of prayer can ye overcome the evil.





The enemies advance and the great ship will be surrounded.





They will try to sink it, but Jesus will be with you.





The victory will be of the just.





Do not be discouraged.





Your weapon of defence will always be the truth.





Truth is the light that will dispel all darkness.





Courage! I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what is coming for you.





Do not retreat.





My Jesus needs your sincere and courageous witness.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On April 18, 2023 Our Lady's message to Pedro also spoke of the shipwreck:





Dear children, the great ship is heading towards a great shipwreck. Love and defend ye the truth.





The truth will conduct you to the safe harbour of faith.





Whatever happens, do not retreat.





Remain faithful to My Son Jesus and the true Magisterium of His Church.





The great spiritual corruption will spread everywhere and death will be present in the House of God.





I suffer for what is coming to you.





What I say is not to cause you fear, but that you may be courageous and defenders of the truth.





Onward, without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnqhH8dyX-k