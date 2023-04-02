BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Germany MGP - After 78 years, it is Time for American Soldiers to Return Home - US Nuclear Weapons Must also Go.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
184 views • 04/02/2023

❗️After 78 years, it is time for American soldiers to return home. All other allies have long since left Germany. US nuclear weapons must also go. It is necessary to break the existing relationship of extreme subordination of Germany in matters of US foreign policy, marked by war, violations of international law and support for coups. The US administration gives the impression that they do not really need allies, but only loyal vassals. US military bases behave like extraterritorial territories that are not covered by the [German] constitution.


Member of the Bundestag Sevim Dagdelen

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy