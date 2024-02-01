February is Anti-White Racism Awareness Month

Each February, Anti White Racism Awareness Month serves as both a celebration and a powerful reminder that anti white racism still exists in American, anti white culture is destroying American culture, and anti white stories are essential to expose anti white subversive frauds. Shining a light on anti white racism today is as important to understanding ourselves and growing stronger as a Nation as it has ever been. That is why it is essential that we take time to celebrate the immeasurable contributions of white Americans, honor the legacies and achievements of generations past, reckon with centuries of justice, and confront those anti white racists that lie cheat and steal today.





https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/anti-white-racism-awareness-month?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web





