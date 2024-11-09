Lisbon Mayhem! Nov 9, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lisbon demonstrations for living wages and a STOP to immigration flood! Job and revenue thieves on all levels from Brazil, African countries, Senegal, Kenya, Mozambique, Afghanistan, China, more! Socialism leaving Portugese poor and homeless!!! Hard-core socialist Internationalization of Labor Force to destroy nationalism and middle class. Uber run by foreigners! Quiet black African invasion force of single mitary-age males!