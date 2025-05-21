Childhood Vaccines with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

Are all vaccines truly as safe and necessary as we're led to believe? In this powerful episode, a long-time advocate and expert in vaccine safety and adverse effects dives deep into the science behind vaccines, the risks associated, and the staggering number of shots given to children before they even start kindergarten.

Join Dr. Hotze and his special guest, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny as they explore the connection between early vaccination and chronic health issues, arguing that the pediatric vaccination schedule might be causing long-term harm. Dr. Tenpenny shares her journey from emergency medicine to becoming a global voice on the dangers of vaccinations, challenging the mainstream narrative. They further discuss the pharmaceutical industry's financial incentives and the legal protections that shield vaccine manufacturers from liability, raising important questions about accountability and public health. If you’ve ever wondered about the real risks behind the needle, this episode is a must-listen.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!