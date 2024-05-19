Reading the Bible LIVE: The State of Israel Shouldn't Have Been Created in 1948 : Earth to be Renovated 3024+

Revelation 21:1 KJV

[1] And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea.

