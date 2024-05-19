© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reading the Bible LIVE: The State of Israel Shouldn't Have Been Created in 1948 : Earth to be Renovated 3024+
Revelation 21:1 KJV
[1] And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea.
#Israel #GazaGenocide #Palestine #Netanyahu #Biden #daryllawsonlive