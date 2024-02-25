The Smiths - Panic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Panic was released as a single in 1986 & was the first recording to feature new member Craig Gannon. It was later released on the compilation albums The World Won't Listen and Louder Than Bombs.
Lyrics :
Panic on the streets of London
Panic on the streets of Birmingham
I wonder to myself
Could life ever be sane again?The Leeds side-streets that you slip down
I wonder to myself
[Verse 2]
Hopes may rise on the Grasmere
But, honey pie, you're not safe here
So you run down to the safety of the town
But there's panic on the streets of Carlisle
Dublin, Dundee, Humberside
I wonder to myself
[Chorus]
Burn down the disco
Hang the blessed DJ
Because the music that they constantly play
It says nothing to me about my life
Hang the blessed DJ
Because the music they constantly play
[Verse 3]
On the Leeds side-streets that you slip down
Provincial towns you jog 'round
[Outro]
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Mirrored - The Smiths