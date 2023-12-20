2nd Corona Symposion at the German Bundestag 11. - 12.11.2023 (Lecture by Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi)



A factual look at the mix-up in vaccination trials and charges rolled out to an unsuspecting public. Dr Bhakdi casts a precise spotlight on the damaging effects after its administration to billions of people worldwide. Whether medical professionals, authorities, or people who have had no contact with the topics so far should pay close attention.

