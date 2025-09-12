BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
OWNER OF PORN WEBSITE GIRLS DO PORN ⚖ SENTENCED TO 27 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
69 views • 1 week ago

A federal judge sentenced Michael Pratt, who founded Girls Do Porn and ran the website from his downtown San Diego penthouse, after a nearly 7-hour court hearing.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NIvN-ZI_tnY


Excerpt:


“Pratt admittedly engaged in a conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, making millions off a deliberate and reprehensible scheme, showing no regard for the suffering he caused,” said Special Agent in Charge Mark Dargis of the FBI’s San Diego Field Office. “At his direction, Pratt and his co-conspirators manipulated women into participating in pornographic videos and then bullied, lied, or threatened them when they tried to leave. He then cowardly fled the country in an attempt to avoid prosecution, but the FBI and our domestic and foreign law enforcement partners were determined to hold Pratt accountable for the harm he inflicted on his victims’ lives. Today’s sentence reflects that investigative persistence, ensuring justice was rightfully served.”


The GirlsDoPorn investigation and prosecution spanned years, involving FBI agents, FBI analysts, the U.S. Marshal Service, victim advocates, and prosecutors who worked tirelessly to secure justice for the victims. Multiple co-conspirators have been convicted in connection with the scheme, but Pratt’s sentencing marks the most significant step in dismantling the criminal network he created.


Pratt was charged in October 2019 in the Southern District of California with sex trafficking crimes in connection with the scheme to deceive and coerce young women to appear in pornographic videos. Pratt liquidated his assets and fled the United States in mid-2019. He was named to the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list and lived as an international fugitive for more than three years until his arrest in Spain in December 2022 and extradition to San Diego in March 2024.


Pratt pleaded guilty on June 5, 2025, to Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud and Coercion; and Committing Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud and Coercion. Prosecutors argued for the longest sentence given the serious nature of the offenses, Pratt’s leadership role, and the length of the conspiracy.


For more information on Pratts’ plea, please see https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdca/pr/girlsdoporn-owner-michael-pratt-pleads-guilty-sex-trafficking


https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdca/pr/girlsdoporn-owner-michael-pratt-sentenced-27-years-sex-trafficking-hundreds-women

traffickingepic failmichael prattgirls do pornsentenced to 27 years in federal prison
