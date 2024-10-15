BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
YOUR FEDERAL TAX DOLLARS ARE BEING RECKLESSLY WASTED! Here is your proof!
The US Government needs money to preforms its core functions, such as defending the American people from foreign invaders. However, what most Americans do not realize is that the federal income, payroll and corporate taxes they pay (99% of it voluntarily through deception by IRS and the media), is recklessly wasted. In this presentation you will see why you have a moral right to not voluntarily give your money to the IRS to recklessly waste it.

Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 27 years, have helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax honestytax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protestwar taxsocial security tax
