🔥Hamas fighters show an IDF tank exploding after being hit by Al-Yassin 105 missile.

Adding:

Iran's Chief of General Staff Mohammad Bagheri :

The myth of the invincible steel army[IDF] has collapsed

Israel will lose the war even if it continues to bomb Gaza for a year. Palestinian fighters are demonstrating their military preparations in the tunnels they have built. They produce their own weapons and design their operations against Israel.

The Zionists lost the battlefield and are losing the support of the international street with time

If the Zionists want to act logically, they must accept the truce as soon as possible

There is no place for Zionist tanks in the Gaza Strip, and the entity demonstrated all its capabilities.



