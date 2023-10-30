BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔥Hamas Fighters show an 'IDF Tank Exploding' after being Hit by Al-Yassin 105 Missile
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2775 views • 10/30/2023

🔥Hamas fighters show an IDF tank exploding after being hit by Al-Yassin 105 missile.

Adding:

Iran's Chief of General Staff Mohammad Bagheri :

The myth of the invincible steel army[IDF] has collapsed

Israel will lose the war even if it continues to bomb Gaza for a year. Palestinian fighters are demonstrating their military preparations in the tunnels they have built. They produce their own weapons and design their operations against Israel.

The Zionists lost the battlefield and are losing the support of the international street with time

If the Zionists want to act logically, they must accept the truce as soon as possible

There is no place for Zionist tanks in the Gaza Strip, and the entity demonstrated all its capabilities.


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy