A Martyr in Sebastia Killed by Settler Violence

Martyr Ahmed Abdullah Tawfiq Ghazal from the town of Sebastia was martyred a few days after settler gangs attacked him and sprayed him with toxic gases while he was picking olives on 10/28. He was transferred to the hospital and underwent surgery after his arteries swelled due to the fear that resulted from the attack on him, beating him and spraying him with gas. The result was his martyrdom this evening.
Interviews: Mohammed Azem / Mayor of Sebastia
Reporting: Ayyoob saad saeed yamak
Filmed: 11/11/2024
