Definitions for People After the Fake Pandemic and Because of the Shot Part 1 - Utilitarian Faction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 The people who pushed the shots and the people who took the shot who have no regret are called a shot "zealot", "fanatic", or "energumen". The people who pushed the shot who knew better are called a "murderer", "sadist", or "schadenfreude". The people who pushed the shot and did not know better are called a shot "henchman", "lackey", or "flunkey". The people who took the shot and don't regret it are called a shot "sycophant", "toady", or "minion".
#definitions #zealot #fanatic #energumen #sadist #schadenfreude #henchman #lackey #flunkey #sycophant #toady #minion #jellyfish #flipflopper #backtracker #untrustworthy #deceitful #twofaced #fraud #phony #fake #abnormal #impure #inorganic #regret #repentant #penitent #Normal #Pure #Organic #reasoning #thinking #perceptive #independent #logical #critical #resolved #resolute #strongwilled