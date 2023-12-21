Hamas workshop in the Gaza Strip for the production of sniper rifles. Despite the bombings and street fighting, Hamas's military infrastructure continues to operate, as it was mostly located underground
Adding:
We have, as of yet, unconfirmed disturbing reports from the Lebanese border.
It appears that the IDF has contacted every school and educational institute that is near the proximity of the Israeli-Lebanese border, and has ordered them all to be vacated and for the students to leave said schools and institutions, no clarification is given.@themediterraneanman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.