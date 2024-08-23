THE FBI RAIDED ₪ ALL OF JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S PROPERTIES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mitch Freeze - The @FBI raided all of Epstein’s properties! Ask @NewYorkFBI for the evidence of the pedophiles who purchased child trafficking victims from Ghislaine Maxwell & Jeffrey Epstein.
@NewYorkStateAG @NYPD19Pct @NYPDDetectives @RoyalFamily #PrinceAndrew
Source: https://x.com/mitchfreeze/status/1749068164086804574
Thumbnail: https://twitter.com/mitchfreeze/status/1665472790344900610
Maya Harris co-hosted a party with Podesta at his home, special guest Alefantis, "Pizza for Hillary" PEDOS
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2020/08/12/wikileaks-emails-show-kamala-harris-maya-harris-sister-attended-hillary-clinton-podesta-pizza-party/18/42/22/97732/corruption/stillness-in-the-storm/