WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT SANDY HOOK 🎬 [INDEPENDENT MEDIA SOLIDARITY 2014]

"VIsit our website!:

☞ http://mediasolidarity.com/ ☜





Independent Media Solidarity is a loose knit group of independent journalists that have come together to tackle the issue of Sandy Hook. We are normal people with normal lives, who have families, children, and jobs. Although many of us haven't physically met each other, we are united. All we seek are answers to the many inconsistencies. But most importantly, we just want the truth made available to all who might seek it.





Over the past 2 years, efforts to explain and expose the Sandy Hook event may seem to have slowed down. We never slowed down."





If you appreciate the things I find then might I consider purchasing a few dollars of Sandy Hook Hoax token on the Algorand blockchain





https://vestige.fi/asset/1156612691





Things live forever and permanently on the blockchain and if the token gets enough support we can ensure that all of the hard work everyone has done and continues to do doesn't one day get all traces of it eliminated. Keep saving, archiving, seeding, downloading and sharing everything. If you don't you allow them to erase and rewrite history how they see fit. Remember that you pay them to tell you what you can talk about. :)





Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/I5oG2nj82e7T/





Thumbnail: https://christianobserver.net/we-need-to-talk-about-sandy-hook-documentary/