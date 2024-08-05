⚡️Bangladesh update - Clashes have spread today after people demanded the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️Bangladesh update: Clashes have spread today after people demanded the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina.
In today's (yesterday, from 4th) protest, death toll has reached around 15 so far.
The fascist Hasina government has blocked mobile internet again including social apps like Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram.
🔸@SNNenglish